Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) CEO Sells $2,975,000.00 in Stock

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) CEO Barry D. Quart sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,791.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HRTX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.40. 978,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,630. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,913.52, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.88.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.29). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 230.70% and a negative net margin of 641.87%. The company had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,767,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,145,000 after acquiring an additional 126,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,977,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,891,000 after purchasing an additional 91,012 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,685,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 838,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after purchasing an additional 208,548 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 754,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after purchasing an additional 65,260 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $31.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer set a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer or pain. The Company’s product candidates include SUSTOL, HTX-019 and HTX-011. All of its product candidates utilize science and technology platforms, including its Biochronomer drug delivery technology.

