Hess Midstream Partners (HESM) Holdings Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,813 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.72% of Hess Midstream Partners worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 2,657.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 85,048 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 170,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 57,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 59,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 37,731 shares during the last quarter. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. Hess Midstream Partners has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $26.78.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.60 million. research analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John A. Gatling acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $100,725.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HESM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

Hess Midstream Partners Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The gathering segment include natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression systems located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

