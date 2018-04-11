Hi Mutual Society (HMC) Trading Down 7.1% This Week

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx and BigONE. Hi Mutual Society has a total market cap of $7.78 million and approximately $261,599.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002977 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00842599 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015242 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014518 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00039813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00172655 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00062317 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Token Profile

Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io.

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is not currently possible to purchase Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

