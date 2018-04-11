Hibbett Sports (HIBB) PT Lowered to $28.00

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.71% from the company’s previous close.

HIBB has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.30.

NASDAQ:HIBB traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $28.20. The company had a trading volume of 498,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,232. The company has a market cap of $522.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $29.17.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.37 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Cathy E. Pryor sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $146,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,314. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. State Street Corp grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 74,526 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,278 shares during the period.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets primarily in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic, and the Midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, team sports equipment, athletic and fashion apparel, and related accessories.

