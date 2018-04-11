iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) is High Falls Advisors Inc’s 9th Largest Position

High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises 4.8% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. High Falls Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.33% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $13,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,691,000. Jump Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,318,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of IYR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.90. 4,462,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,231,877. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.27.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

