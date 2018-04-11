iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (NYSEARCA:HYG) is High Falls Advisors Inc’s 4th Largest Position

High Falls Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond makes up about 6.4% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. High Falls Advisors Inc owned 0.12% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond worth $17,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond by 840.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,675,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,813,903. iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $89.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were issued a $0.3494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

