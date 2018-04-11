High Voltage Achieves Market Capitalization of $934,605.00 (HVCO)

High Voltage (CURRENCY:HVCO) traded 48.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. High Voltage has a total market capitalization of $934,605.00 and approximately $27,905.00 worth of High Voltage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One High Voltage coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00009070 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, High Voltage has traded 107.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000375 BTC.

FlavorCoin (FLVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom [Futures] (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00588762 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00001115 BTC.

High Voltage Coin Profile

High Voltage (HVCO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2016. High Voltage’s total supply is 1,694,171 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,171 coins. The official website for High Voltage is www.highvoltagecoin.tech. High Voltage’s official Twitter account is @hvocoin.

Buying and Selling High Voltage

High Voltage can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase High Voltage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade High Voltage must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase High Voltage using one of the exchanges listed above.

