HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 5,394 Shares of Eastman Chemical (EMN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,120,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 13,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Eastman Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.27.

NYSE EMN traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $105.14. 893,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $14,681.25, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $76.11 and a 12 month high of $112.45.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 15.44%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.43%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, insider Damon Cary Warmack sold 4,417 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $435,516.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David A. Golden sold 8,600 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $906,268.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,469.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,935 shares of company stock valued at $14,241,099. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

