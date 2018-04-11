Nvidia (NVDA) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,425 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nvidia were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Nvidia in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nvidia by 3.8% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,932,495 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $345,473,000 after purchasing an additional 71,458 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nvidia by 45.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Nvidia by 31.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,672,000 after purchasing an additional 95,311 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nvidia in the third quarter valued at about $871,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Vetr downgraded shares of Nvidia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.09 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Nvidia in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nvidia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Nvidia from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs cut shares of Nvidia from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.16.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 32,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $7,674,133.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,320,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 40,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.67, for a total transaction of $9,914,995.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,959 shares of company stock worth $22,692,182 in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,476,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,650,436. Nvidia has a 1-year low of $95.49 and a 1-year high of $254.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.03 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $130,323.05, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.56. Nvidia had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 45.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nvidia will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Nvidia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

About Nvidia

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

