HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys New Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.10% of FARO Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,117,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,758,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,070,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 99,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 28,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FARO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on FARO Technologies to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

In related news, insider Simon Raab sold 11,700 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $701,181.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,986.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jody Storm Gale sold 10,666 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $637,506.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

FARO stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.35. The stock had a trading volume of 77,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.55 and a beta of 1.43. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.31 million. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. equities analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging and realization systems. The Company operates in three segments: Factory Metrology, Construction BIM-CIM and Other. It sells its products through a direct sales force across customers in a range of manufacturing, industrial, architecture, surveying, building construction and law enforcement applications.

