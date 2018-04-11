HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth about $2,767,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,959,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,905.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $337.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.56 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald L. Taylor sold 100,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $4,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 643,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,175,294.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald L. Taylor sold 97,625 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $4,564,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,276,987.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,286 shares of company stock valued at $13,851,648 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATGE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc, formerly DeVry Education Group Inc (DeVry Group) is a global provider of educational services. DeVry Group’s focuses on empowering its students to achieve their educational and career goals. DeVry Group’s institutions offer a range of programs in healthcare, technology, business, accounting, finance and law.

