Hill & Smith (HILS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($20.49) price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Thursday, March 8th.

Shares of LON:HILS opened at GBX 1,299 ($18.36) on Monday. Hill & Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 1,130 ($15.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,480 ($20.92).

In related news, insider Mark Pegler sold 24,000 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,330 ($18.80), for a total value of £319,200 ($451,166.08).

About Hill & Smith

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services. The Company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Products-Utilities, Infrastructure Products-Roads and Galvanizing Services.

