Hills Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,193 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 240,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 20,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in General Electric by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 77,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,307,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexander Dimitrief bought 2,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $43,454.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 81,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.87. General Electric has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $113,394.45, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. General Electric’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Vetr lowered shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.08 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Vertical Research set a $18.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

