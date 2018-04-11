Hilltop (HTH) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hilltop earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.5458848590782 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

HTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilltop in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered Hilltop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Shares of HTH opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2,223.08, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.12. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $28.86.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $399.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.05 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 7.74%. equities research analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Hilltop announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. Its Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans.

