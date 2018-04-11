HMS Holdings (HMSY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect HMS Holdings (NASDAQ:HMSY) to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for HMS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. HMS also posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that HMS will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow HMS.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). HMS had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $148.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HMSY shares. Citigroup started coverage on HMS in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised HMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on HMS from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of HMS in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.81.

Shares of HMSY traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,618. HMS has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $1,362.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,812,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,279,000 after acquiring an additional 316,963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HMS by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,230,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,167,000 after buying an additional 91,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in HMS by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,016,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,132,000 after buying an additional 1,292,855 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in HMS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,859,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,523,000 after buying an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in HMS by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 572,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 114,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

