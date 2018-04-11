HNI Corp (HNI) SVP Kurt A. Tjaden Sells 811 Shares

HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $29,196.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. HNI Corp has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $1,523.14, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. HNI had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $584.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that HNI Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

HNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HNI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HNI in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HNI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in HNI by 18.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation is a provider of office furniture and hearth products. The Company’s office furniture products include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage and tables. The Company’s segments include office furniture and hearth products. The office furniture segment manufactures and markets a line of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which includes storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions, and panel systems and other related products.

