Hollywood Bowl Group (BOWL) PT Raised to GBX 230

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 215 ($3.04) to GBX 230 ($3.25) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Investec raised their price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 214 ($3.02) to GBX 220 ($3.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.25) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 220 ($3.11) to GBX 250 ($3.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 260 ($3.67) price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 238 ($3.36).

Shares of LON BOWL opened at GBX 210 ($2.97) on Monday. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 52 week low of GBX 150 ($2.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 212 ($3.00).

In other news, insider Ivan Schofield purchased 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £13,068 ($18,470.67).

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Bowlplex brands in the United Kingdom. As of July, 26, 2017, it operated approximately 57 centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

