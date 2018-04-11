Hologic (HOLX) Downgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, March 26th. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Cowen raised shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.21.

HOLX stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,843,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,627. Hologic has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $10,073.95, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $791.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, Director Namal Nawana purchased 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $250,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,417.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.80 per share, for a total transaction of $504,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 115.8% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays.

