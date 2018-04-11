HomeBlockCoin (HBC) Hits Market Cap of $69,764.00

HomeBlockCoin (CURRENCY:HBC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. HomeBlockCoin has a market cap of $69,764.00 and $2,629.00 worth of HomeBlockCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HomeBlockCoin has traded down 32.7% against the dollar. One HomeBlockCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008935 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00089991 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016114 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 68.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About HomeBlockCoin

HomeBlockCoin (CRYPTO:HBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. HomeBlockCoin’s total supply is 9,529,146 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 coins. HomeBlockCoin’s official Twitter account is @HomeBlockCoin. The official website for HomeBlockCoin is www.homeblockcoin.com. The Reddit community for HomeBlockCoin is /r/HomeBlockCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HomeBlockCoin

HomeBlockCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy HomeBlockCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HomeBlockCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HomeBlockCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

