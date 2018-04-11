Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Shares Bought by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,013 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Honda Motor worth $40,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,369,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,995,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,061,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,388,000 after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,053,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,890,000 after purchasing an additional 143,183 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 725,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,720,000 after purchasing an additional 148,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Honda Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

HMC traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $35.20. The company had a trading volume of 654,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,220. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $62,131.98, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.33. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $3,957.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3,725.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $93.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

