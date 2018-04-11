Honeywell (NYSE:HON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell (NYSE:HON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $170.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “With a flexible yet disciplined focus on cost and productivity, Honeywell’s diversified business portfolio has the potential to earn consistent above-average returns and mitigate operating risks through a balanced organic and inorganic model. The company’s diligent focus on working capital management, free cash flow generation and a conservative balance sheet remain key positive attributes amid a challenging macroeconomic environment. The company continues to invest in innovative technologies which will help it maintain its leadership position. At the same time, Honeywell has been boosting its sales outside the United States, particularly in emerging markets like China. Honeywell has also outperformed the industry, on an average, in the last six months. However, adverse foreign currency translations, high R&D expenses and volatility in commodity prices are likely to hurt its growth momentum to some extent.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on HON. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell from $117.12 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell from an a+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Honeywell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Honeywell in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.07.

Honeywell stock opened at $145.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Honeywell has a fifty-two week low of $122.40 and a fifty-two week high of $165.13. The company has a market capitalization of $107,340.77, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Honeywell had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total value of $426,291.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,899.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total transaction of $448,440.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HPM Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell by 491.8% in the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 66,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,307 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell by 3.9% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 407,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,336,000 after buying an additional 15,282 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell by 9.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,005,003,000 after buying an additional 629,221 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell by 7.8% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 443,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,081,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

