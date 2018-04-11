Honeywell (HON) Shares Bought by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell (NYSE:HON) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,038,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,003,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,893 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Honeywell by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 30,281 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Honeywell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS assumed coverage on Honeywell in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

HON opened at $145.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Honeywell has a 1-year low of $122.40 and a 1-year high of $165.13. The company has a market capitalization of $107,340.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Honeywell had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of Honeywell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total transaction of $448,440.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,145.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of Honeywell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total transaction of $426,291.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,899.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

