Honeywell (NYSE:HON) Stake Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Honeywell (NYSE:HON) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 342,419 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.14% of Honeywell worth $165,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,713,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,626,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,038,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,003,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,893 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,530,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,918,100,000 after purchasing an additional 207,142 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,405,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,120,396,000 after purchasing an additional 714,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Honeywell by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,880,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $748,439,000 after purchasing an additional 193,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of Honeywell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total value of $426,291.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,899.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of Honeywell stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $448,440.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $145.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107,340.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Honeywell has a fifty-two week low of $122.40 and a fifty-two week high of $165.13.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Honeywell had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup set a $180.00 price target on Honeywell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Honeywell from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Honeywell from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Group lifted their price target on Honeywell from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.07.

About Honeywell

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

