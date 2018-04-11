Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.18

News stories about Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hope Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.344846386853 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOPE. ValuEngine lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

HOPE opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,427.24, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $19.86.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $142.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 10,518 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $198,053.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,012.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 10,406 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $190,325.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.18” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/hope-bancorp-hope-given-daily-news-impact-rating-of-0-18.html.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc, formerly BBCN Bancorp, Inc, is the holding company of Bank of Hope. Bank of Hope is the regional Korean-American bank in the United States. Bank of Hope operates approximately 85 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia and Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.