Horizon North Logistics Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:HNL)

Horizon North Logistics Inc. (TSE:HNL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of TSE HNL opened at C$2.36 on Wednesday. Horizon North Logistics has a one year low of C$1.16 and a one year high of C$2.39.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). Horizon North Logistics had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of C$82.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.45 million.

Several research firms recently commented on HNL. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Horizon North Logistics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.40 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Horizon North Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon North Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.49.

About Horizon North Logistics

Horizon North Logistics Inc, a remote resource development service company, provides workforce accommodation solutions, camp management and catering services, and road and access matting solutions. It operates through two segments, Camps & Catering, and Rentals & Logistics. The Camps & Catering segment offers workforce accommodation, camp rental, and catering services; and manufactures and sells camps, as well as provides related transportation and installation services.

