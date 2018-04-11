Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by equities researchers at FinnCap in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 8 ($0.11) price target on the stock. FinnCap’s price target points to a potential upside of 101.51% from the company’s current price.

HZM opened at GBX 3.97 ($0.06) on Wednesday. Horizonte Minerals has a 1-year low of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 5.20 ($0.07).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Horizonte Minerals (HZM) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/horizonte-minerals-hzm-given-corporate-rating-at-finncap.html.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, acquires, explores for, and develops base metals primarily in Brazil. The company owns a 100% interest in the Araguaia nickel project, a nickel laterite project located to the south of the Carajàs mineral district in northern Brazil.

