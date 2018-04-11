Host Marriott L P (HST) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Host Marriott L P (NYSE:HST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 3rd. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Host Hotels have outperformed the industry it belongs to, in the past six months. Moreover, the stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year funds from operations (FFO) per share being revised upward in two months’ time. The company is likely to gain from its solid portfolio of upscale hotels across lucrative markets. Strategic capital-recycling program and a healthy balance sheet bode well for long-term growth. Notably, concurrent with fourth-quarter 2017 earnings release, the company announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire three Hyatt-managed hotels. On the other hand, the company is monetizing a considerable part of real estate in Washington D.C. and lowering its exposure in New York. Nevertheless, supply growth, specifically in the company’s key markets, remains a concern.”

HST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Host Marriott L P from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Host Marriott L P and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Host Marriott L P in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Host Marriott L P and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Marriott L P and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.05.

Shares of NYSE:HST opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13,390.18, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26. Host Marriott L P has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Host Marriott L P (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. Host Marriott L P had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Host Marriott L P’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Host Marriott L P will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Host Marriott L P during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Marriott L P during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Host Marriott L P by 695.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Marriott L P during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Marriott L P during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

Host Marriott L P Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 and Fortune 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 87 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

