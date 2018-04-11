Hostelworld Group (HSW) Upgraded to Buy by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 475 ($6.71) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 422 ($5.96) price target on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of Hostelworld Group stock opened at GBX 388.98 ($5.50) on Tuesday. Hostelworld Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 212 ($3.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 425 ($6.01).

Hostelworld Group Company Profile

Hostelworld Group Plc operates a hostel-focused online booking platform. The company provides software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings worldwide. It operates through its Hostelworld flagship brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

