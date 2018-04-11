Houlihan Lokey (HLI) CFO J Lindsey Alley Sells 22,549 Shares

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 22,549 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $1,054,165.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.69. 197,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2,880.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $52.81.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.98 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 17.25%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLI shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORIX USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $19,909,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 664,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 763,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 47,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at $1,287,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides mergers and acquisitions (M&A), financings, financial restructurings, and financial advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services on M&A and capital markets offerings; advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions; and advises financial sponsors on various transactions.

