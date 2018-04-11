Howard R. Curd Buys 9,050 Shares of Uniroyal Global (UNIR) Stock

Uniroyal Global (OTCMKTS:UNIR) CEO Howard R. Curd bought 9,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $17,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Uniroyal Global stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Uniroyal Global has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

Uniroyal Global (OTCMKTS:UNIR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.80 million during the quarter. Uniroyal Global had a positive return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 0.11%.

About Uniroyal Global

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics products that have automotive and non-automotive transportation, indoor/outdoor furniture, commercial and hospitality seating, healthcare facilities, athletic equipment, and residential applications primarily in North America and Europe.

