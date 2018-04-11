Jefferies Group LLC Lowers Stake in HRPT Properties Trust (EQC)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of HRPT Properties Trust (NYSE:EQC) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in HRPT Properties Trust were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in shares of HRPT Properties Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 36,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HRPT Properties Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors LP now owns 195,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HRPT Properties Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 528,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,124,000 after acquiring an additional 24,505 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HRPT Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $2,862,000. Finally, AXA increased its stake in HRPT Properties Trust by 478.8% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 41,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 34,455 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQC traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $30.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,811. The company has a market cap of $3,751.50, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.08. HRPT Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 39.45, a quick ratio of 39.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HRPT Properties Trust (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $71.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.03 million. HRPT Properties Trust had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 8.71%. research analysts forecast that HRPT Properties Trust will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRPT Properties Trust announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of HRPT Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HRPT Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

In other HRPT Properties Trust news, Director James Lloyd Lozier, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $180,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

