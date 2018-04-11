HSBC’s (LON:HSBA) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a GBX 680 ($9.61) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.89) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($11.59) price objective (down previously from GBX 820 ($11.59)) on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS set a GBX 725 ($10.25) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 700 ($9.89) price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 757 ($10.70).

Shares of HSBC stock traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) on Monday, reaching GBX 675.60 ($9.55). The stock had a trading volume of 18,516,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 618 ($8.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 798.60 ($11.29).

In other HSBC news, insider Marc Moses sold 88,231 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($10.19), for a total value of £636,145.51 ($899,145.60). Also, insider Iain Mackay sold 3,469 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 696 ($9.84), for a total value of £24,144.24 ($34,126.13). Insiders sold a total of 212,533 shares of company stock valued at $151,337,073 in the last three months.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

