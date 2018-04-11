HSBC (HSBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 750.38 ($10.61).

HSBA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($11.45) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 750 ($10.60) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. UBS set a GBX 710 ($10.04) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a GBX 800 ($11.31) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th.

In related news, insider Iain Mackay sold 3,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 696 ($9.84), for a total transaction of £24,144.24 ($34,126.13). Also, insider Marc Moses sold 88,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($10.19), for a total transaction of £636,145.51 ($899,145.60). Insiders have sold 212,533 shares of company stock worth $151,337,073 over the last 90 days.

LON HSBA opened at GBX 673.50 ($9.52) on Wednesday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 618 ($8.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 798.60 ($11.29).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “HSBC (HSBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/hsbc-hsba-receives-consensus-rating-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.