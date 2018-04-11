Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) Stock Price

Press coverage about HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. HTG Molecular Diagnostics earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 45.6853785900783 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HTG Molecular Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTGM remained flat at $$3.44 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 462,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,776. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $97.26, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.63.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 million. equities research analysts anticipate that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc is a commercial-stage company that develops and markets a technology platform to facilitate the routine use of complex molecular profiling. The Company’s HTG Edge and HTG EdgeSeq platforms, consisting of instrumentation, consumables and software analytics, are used in sample profiling applications, including tumor profiling, molecular diagnostic testing and biomarker development.

