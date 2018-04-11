HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $27.15 million and approximately $55,506.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bleutrade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Firecoin (FIRE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00017002 BTC.

Orlycoin (ORLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TAGRcoin (TAGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Dubstep (DUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2014. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 94,018,420,254 coins and its circulating supply is 65,851,178,747 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com.

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bleutrade. It is not possible to purchase HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTMLCOIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.