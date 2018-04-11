Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, “Huaneng Power Intl. develops, constructs, owns and operates large coal-fired power plants throughout China. They own and operate power plants located in Liaoning, Fujian, Hebei, Jiangsu and Guangdong. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huaneng Power International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE HNP traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $25.42. The stock had a trading volume of 42,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Huaneng Power International has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9,827.06, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNP. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, an independent power producer, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

