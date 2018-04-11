Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stake in Huazhu Hotels Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Hotels Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Huazhu Hotels Group were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudence Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Huazhu Hotels Group by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudence Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Huazhu Hotels Group by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 38,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Huazhu Hotels Group by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 20,654 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Huazhu Hotels Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in Huazhu Hotels Group by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 562,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,778,000 after acquiring an additional 128,700 shares in the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $132.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $8,972.43, a PE ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 1.62. Huazhu Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $166.19.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. BidaskClub raised Huazhu Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, T.H. Capital set a $175.00 price target on Huazhu Hotels Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

Huazhu Hotels Group Company Profile

China Lodging Group, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under the Joya Hotel, Manxin Hotels & Resorts, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, Hi Inn, Grand Mercure Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, and Ibis Hotel brand names for business and leisure traveler customers.

