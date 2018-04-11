Comparing Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) & The Competition

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ: HDSN) is one of 5 publicly-traded companies in the “Machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Hudson Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Technologies 7.95% 11.97% 7.83% Hudson Technologies Competitors 9.69% 11.82% 5.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hudson Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hudson Technologies Competitors 25 74 84 1 2.33

Hudson Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 70.33%. As a group, “Machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential downside of 0.70%. Given Hudson Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hudson Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.1% of Hudson Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of shares of all “Machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Hudson Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Hudson Technologies has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 0.93, indicating that their average stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hudson Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Technologies $140.38 million $11.15 million 9.68 Hudson Technologies Competitors $1.02 billion $57.34 million 27.97

Hudson Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Technologies. Hudson Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Hudson Technologies beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a refrigerant services company. The Company’s products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide Services performed at a customer’s site, consisting of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants. In addition, the Company’s SmartEnergy OPS service is a Web-based real time continuous monitoring service applicable to a facility’s refrigeration systems and other energy systems. The Company’s Chiller Chemistry and Chill Smart services are also predictive and diagnostic service offerings. The Company sells reclaimed and virgin (new) refrigerants to a variety of customers in various segments of the air conditioning and refrigeration industry, and sells industrial gases to a variety of industry segments.

