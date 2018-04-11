Hugo Boss (BOSS) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($98.77) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($92.59) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($111.11) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($93.83) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. UBS set a €70.00 ($86.42) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($85.19) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €75.34 ($93.01).

BOSS stock opened at €73.86 ($91.19) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €61.15 ($75.49) and a 52-week high of €81.34 ($100.42).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers classic to modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

