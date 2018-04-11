Humaniq (HMQ) Trading Up 9.1% This Week

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 2:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $21.58 million and $650,565.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001937 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta, Upbit, YoBit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002931 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00789477 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014903 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014607 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00040331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00172939 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00065447 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 184,194,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,862,944 tokens. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.co. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Liqui, Upbit, Bittrex and YoBit. It is not possible to buy Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

