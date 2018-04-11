Huntsman Co. (HUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

HUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group boosted their price objective on Huntsman to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In related news, insider Monte G. Edlund sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 9.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 6.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 228,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Huntsman by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 791,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,710,000 after purchasing an additional 93,508 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.48. 2,591,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $6,830.97, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.72. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $36.09.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation is a manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products and of inorganic chemical products. The Company operates all of its businesses through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC (Huntsman International). The Company operates through five segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives.

