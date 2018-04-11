Huobi Token (HT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $109.95 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $109.95 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00025008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002967 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00837163 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015229 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014484 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00039768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00172614 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00062181 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token launched on January 31st, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobi.pro.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is not presently possible to buy Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

