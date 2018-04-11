Hush (HUSH) Price Reaches $0.88 on Exchanges

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 5:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00012883 BTC on exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $3.19 million and $8,789.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00601300 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.63 or 0.02649300 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00039145 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00365975 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00059678 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00109064 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00224176 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a coin. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 3,616,200 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.