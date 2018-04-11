Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Huttig Building Products (HBP) Stock Price

News articles about Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Huttig Building Products earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.9153908555931 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ HBP opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.54. Huttig Building Products has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $9.24.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $179.20 million for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.94%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Huttig Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th.

About Huttig Building Products

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. It offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

