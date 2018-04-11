Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $46.50 Million Position in Hyatt (NYSE:H)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt (NYSE:H) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,706 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Hyatt worth $46,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in H. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Hyatt in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Hyatt in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:H traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $75.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,913.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.28. Hyatt has a one year low of $53.59 and a one year high of $83.02.

Hyatt (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hyatt had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Hyatt will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. Hyatt’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other Hyatt news, insider Peter Fulton sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $344,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,486.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maryam Banikarim sold 4,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $400,208.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on H. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $78.00 price objective on Hyatt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hyatt from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised Hyatt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Hyatt in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.69.

About Hyatt

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

