Hydro Protocol Price Up 19.3% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $5.88 million and $674,642.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, BigONE and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00788702 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014636 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00040496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00173702 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00065698 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,069,301 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OKEx and BigONE. It is not presently possible to purchase Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

