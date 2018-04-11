Hyper Tops One Day Trading Volume of $72.00 (CRYPTO:HYPER)

Hyper (CURRENCY:HYPER) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Hyper has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $72.00 worth of Hyper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hyper has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crave (CRAVE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008394 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001679 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000651 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010902 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00017732 BTC.

About Hyper

Hyper (HYPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2014. The Reddit community for Hyper is /r/hypercrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hyper’s official Twitter account is @hypercrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hyper is hypercrypto.com.

Hyper Coin Trading

Hyper can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Hyper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper using one of the exchanges listed above.

