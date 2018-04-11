Hyper Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.00 (HYPER)

Hyper (CURRENCY:HYPER) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Hyper coin can now be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyper has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Hyper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hyper has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008760 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001658 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000662 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010827 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 52.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008999 BTC.

About Hyper

Hyper is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2014. The official website for Hyper is hypercrypto.com. The Reddit community for Hyper is /r/hypercrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hyper’s official Twitter account is @hypercrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hyper Coin Trading

Hyper can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Hyper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper using one of the exchanges listed above.

