HyperStake (HYP) Price Hits $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

HyperStake (CURRENCY:HYP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, HyperStake has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. HyperStake has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $1,224.00 worth of HyperStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperStake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, BX Thailand and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00206904 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000927 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00021025 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010217 BTC.

About HyperStake

HyperStake (CRYPTO:HYP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. HyperStake’s total supply is 1,188,283,614 coins. The Reddit community for HyperStake is /r/hyperstake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperStake’s official website is hyperstake.io. HyperStake’s official Twitter account is @hyperstake and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperStake is meant to be an experimentation in cryptocurrency economics. HyperStake's primary goal is to create a cryptocurrency that provides a generous return for securing the block chain without massive inflation. Currently inflation is managed through the maximum stake reward of 1000 HYP per stake combined with a block target of 90 seconds, this means maximum coins per day of 960,000 HYP. “

HyperStake Coin Trading

HyperStake can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase HyperStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperStake must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperStake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperStake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.