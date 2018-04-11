HyperStake (CRYPTO:HYP) Price Tops $0.0027

HyperStake (CURRENCY:HYP) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, HyperStake has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. HyperStake has a market cap of $3.17 million and $1,299.00 worth of HyperStake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperStake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including BX Thailand, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00210774 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000940 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00020786 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009842 BTC.

HyperStake Coin Profile

HyperStake (CRYPTO:HYP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. HyperStake’s total supply is 1,188,283,614 coins. The Reddit community for HyperStake is /r/hyperstake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperStake’s official Twitter account is @hyperstake and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HyperStake is hyperstake.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperStake is meant to be an experimentation in cryptocurrency economics. HyperStake's primary goal is to create a cryptocurrency that provides a generous return for securing the block chain without massive inflation. Currently inflation is managed through the maximum stake reward of 1000 HYP per stake combined with a block target of 90 seconds, this means maximum coins per day of 960,000 HYP. “

HyperStake Coin Trading

HyperStake can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase HyperStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperStake must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperStake using one of the exchanges listed above.

